Garrison Point Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.96.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $285.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $286.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.70.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

