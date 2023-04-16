Garrison Point Advisors LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,762,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,117,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,698,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Stock Performance

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

