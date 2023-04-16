Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 666.7% in March

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Geberit Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. Geberit has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.69.

Geberit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.8352 dividend. This is a boost from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Geberit Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on GBERY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.20.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

