Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 666.7% in March

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Geberit Price Performance
OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. Geberit has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.69.
Geberit Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.8352 dividend. This is a boost from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Geberit Company Profile
Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geberit (GBERY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.