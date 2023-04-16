Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
Geely Automobile stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,996. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
