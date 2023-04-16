Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

Geely Automobile stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,996. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.