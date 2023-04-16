General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

General American Investors stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,301. General American Investors has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $42.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.