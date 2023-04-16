General Dynamics Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutt now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day moving average is $236.73. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

