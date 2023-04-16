General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $267.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

GD stock opened at $227.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

