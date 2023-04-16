Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) versus Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Head to Head Contrast

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genfit and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $28.00 million 7.12 $79.57 million N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics $120,000.00 139.20 -$18.05 million ($0.71) -0.81

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genfit and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Genfit currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics -14,560.48% -65.85% -57.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genfit beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

