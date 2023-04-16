Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC cut Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.50.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 0.3 %
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $24.81.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.
