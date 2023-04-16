Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

