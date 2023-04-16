Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 9,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

