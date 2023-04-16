Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $4.28 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $9,592,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 209,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BJ opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.