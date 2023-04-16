Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 7,685 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $318.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.