Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 154,060 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,874,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $131.04 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $143.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

