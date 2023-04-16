Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.58.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 244.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

