Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2,268.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,773 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 388,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,692,000. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,576,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 880,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 300,337 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

