Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Down 65.8% in March

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 160,055 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter valued at about $327,000.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Performance

Global X Social Media ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

