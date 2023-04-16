Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.