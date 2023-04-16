Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

