Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Receives GBX 628.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 574 ($7.11).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.68) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates

In other news, insider Dan Nicholson bought 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,865.22 ($36,984.79). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,397 shares of company stock worth $3,031,755. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

GPE opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.45) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 722.50 ($8.95). The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,435.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 536.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

