Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Up 83.1% in March

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the March 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,078,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

GTBIF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,641. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTBIF. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

