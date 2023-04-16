Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Grifols by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 61,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grifols by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 379,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.