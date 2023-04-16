Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.52.
Grifols Price Performance
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
