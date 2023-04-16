GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in GSK by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,730 ($21.42) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.