GXChain (GXC) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 4% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $32.95 million and approximately $2,000.10 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

