Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,757,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $193.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day moving average of $186.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

