Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.09.

MET stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.