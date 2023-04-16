Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.