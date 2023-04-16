Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $2,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $231.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

