Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,056 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.82 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.