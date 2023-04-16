Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $259.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.19.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

