Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $16.27 Million Investment in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 236,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Triton International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Triton International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Triton International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

