Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.