Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hubbell worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $227.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

