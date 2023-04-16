Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
HBI stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.