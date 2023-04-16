Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.