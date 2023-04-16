Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 81.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Harsco Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 289,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,986. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

