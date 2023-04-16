Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Fortive by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fortive by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.