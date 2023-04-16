Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 324,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 262,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 85,819 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 642,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 60,281 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 346,227 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS JCPB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

