Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.26 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

