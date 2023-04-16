Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $88.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

