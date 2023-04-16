Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $162.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $192.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

