Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,341 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $380.37 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $398.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.02 and a 200-day moving average of $342.02.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

