Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 9,106 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

