Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

