HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS HAVLF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

