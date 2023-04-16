HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.56.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $303.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.69. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,753,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,958,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 89,566 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,897 shares of company stock worth $1,765,555 over the last ninety days. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

