HC Wainwright Boosts Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $16.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $385.36 million, a PE ratio of -152.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 4.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 427,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 244,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

