HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,391 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $106,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 286,656 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $13,101,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. 1,778,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,242. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.