Head-To-Head Comparison: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) vs. Its Peers

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rigetti Computing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 333.51%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 247.87%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its peers.

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.78 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.36 billion -$8.25 million -6.08

Rigetti Computing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rigetti Computing peers beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

