Head-To-Head Review: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) vs. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Columbia Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A Columbia Financial $340.07 million 5.93 $86.17 million $0.82 22.77

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A Columbia Financial 25.34% 8.67% 0.92%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

