Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HTLFP stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 8,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

