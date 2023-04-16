HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $33,402.50 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in HEICO by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.